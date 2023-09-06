Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Trading Up 0.2%

Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33.
