Reviewing Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) & Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Moncler and Hanesbrands are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Moncler and Hanesbrands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hanesbrands 1 5 0 0 1.83

Hanesbrands has a consensus target price of $5.64, indicating a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Hanesbrands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than Moncler.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.2% of Moncler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Hanesbrands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hanesbrands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Moncler and Hanesbrands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A Hanesbrands -6.61% 22.89% 1.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moncler and Hanesbrands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 162.26 Hanesbrands $6.23 billion 0.28 -$127.20 million ($1.12) -4.37

Moncler has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hanesbrands. Hanesbrands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Moncler on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. Hanesbrands Inc. provides its products primarily under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, JMS/Just My Size, Bali, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Comfortwash, Hanes Beefy-T, Bonds, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Wonderbra, Berlei, Zorba, Sol y Oro, Maidenform, Rinbros, and Bellinda brand names. The company markets its products through retailers, wholesalers, and third-party embellishers. It sells its products in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific region, and internationally. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

