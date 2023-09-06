Reviewing Fanuc (FANUF) and Its Rivals

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) is one of 150 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fanuc to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Fanuc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fanuc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanuc N/A N/A N/A Fanuc Competitors -10.36% 2.87% 0.79%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fanuc N/A N/A 0.04 Fanuc Competitors $4.55 billion $423.41 million 635.63

This table compares Fanuc and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fanuc’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fanuc. Fanuc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fanuc and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanuc 0 0 0 0 N/A Fanuc Competitors 936 3290 4322 43 2.40

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Fanuc’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fanuc has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Fanuc pays an annual dividend of C$178.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 625.2%. Fanuc pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Fanuc is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Fanuc peers beat Fanuc on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Fanuc

(Get Free Report)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. It also provides FANUC intelligent edge link and drive system, an open platform for the manufacturing industry. Fanuc Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Yamanashi, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.