Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/5/2023 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Snowflake had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Snowflake had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Snowflake had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $189.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $203.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Snowflake had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $220.00.

7/13/2023 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2023 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $180.00.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.10.

Get Snowflake Inc alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643,125 shares of company stock valued at $113,801,785. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.