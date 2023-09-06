Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Decreased by Analyst

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

APOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of APOG opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $687,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,727 shares of company stock worth $934,648. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

