ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,658 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

