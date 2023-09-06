ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 94,253 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,253 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after buying an additional 1,711,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,267,000 after buying an additional 15,989,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,703,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,333,000 after acquiring an additional 193,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,817,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.51.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.