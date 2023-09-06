ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,443,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $88,521,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after purchasing an additional 182,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 252,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,238,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $382.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.03. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $514.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $1,234,762. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

