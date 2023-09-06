ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,971 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

