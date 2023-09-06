Profund Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $204.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

