PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PPL were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in PPL by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in PPL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

PPL Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE PPL opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

