Pilbara Minerals Limited (PLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dale Henderson 473,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

