PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GHY opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

