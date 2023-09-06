PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GHY opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
