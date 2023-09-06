Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,383 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,383 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,929,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,439,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE AOS opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

