Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,006 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,426,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11,598.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 481,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,241,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.87. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.