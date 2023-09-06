Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,183 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of South Plains Financial worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

SPFI stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $450.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). South Plains Financial had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPFI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,605,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noe G. Valles acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $618,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,962.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,835 shares of company stock valued at $661,926. Corporate insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.