Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TAP opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 389.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,025.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

View Our Latest Report on Molson Coors Beverage

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.