Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4,300.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 24.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 148,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $431.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $421.73 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

