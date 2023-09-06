Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of EUR1.54-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. Nomad Foods also updated its Q3 guidance to EUR0.37-0.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOMD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,171,000 after acquiring an additional 476,977 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,568,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,964,000 after acquiring an additional 468,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,424,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,770,000 after acquiring an additional 213,208 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

