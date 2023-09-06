NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Stock Price Down 5.4%

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 5.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

About NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

