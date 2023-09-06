NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Trading Down 3.9%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 42,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 604,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

NexImmune Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, equities analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth $31,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in NexImmune by 82.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 103,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NexImmune by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in NexImmune during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexImmune during the second quarter worth $47,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

