NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 76,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 65,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

NEXE Innovations Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 13.38.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.