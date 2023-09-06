News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,570 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $84,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in News by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,486,000 after buying an additional 2,984,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in News by 1,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 2,786,718 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $42,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after buying an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

News Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of News stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

