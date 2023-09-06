NEAR Protocol Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $50.67 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00004377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.12275832 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 286 active market(s) with $41,008,327.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

