National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of National Presto Industries worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 414.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 109.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 92,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 48,258 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.61. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.06 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NPK. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Presto Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

