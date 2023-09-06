Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) versus First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Head to Head Survey

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) and First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group and First National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 First National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus target price of $62.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.45%. First National Financial has a consensus target price of $48.67, suggesting a potential upside of 63.03%. Given First National Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First National Financial is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

80.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of First National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and First National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 17.99% 7.42% 2.34% First National Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and First National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $2.46 billion 1.50 $923.00 million $4.15 13.30 First National Financial N/A N/A N/A $2.09 14.25

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than First National Financial. Mr. Cooper Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats First National Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as online. First National Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.