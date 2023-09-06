Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 397,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 648,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Minim Trading Down 5.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minim

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minim

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufacture, and sells and Internet access products in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

