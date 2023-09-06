Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) vs. Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Head to Head Comparison

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) and Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mineralys Therapeutics and Synaptogenix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mineralys Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Synaptogenix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mineralys Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.08%. Given Mineralys Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mineralys Therapeutics is more favorable than Synaptogenix.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mineralys Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.80 million N/A N/A Synaptogenix N/A N/A -$5.57 million ($1.45) -0.31

This table compares Mineralys Therapeutics and Synaptogenix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Mineralys Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mineralys Therapeutics and Synaptogenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mineralys Therapeutics N/A -27.88% -16.21% Synaptogenix N/A -15.05% -12.80%

About Mineralys Therapeutics



Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Synaptogenix



Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

