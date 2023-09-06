MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $50,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,022,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTG opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

