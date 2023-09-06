Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

