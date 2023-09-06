Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 900 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.23% of Home Bancorp worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2,269.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 74,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

HBCP opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.69. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $76,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,572.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBCP

About Home Bancorp

(Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.