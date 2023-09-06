Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 41,364 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 41,364 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

