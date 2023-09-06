Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 282 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $153.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $154.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,790. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

