Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 25,364 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,364 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Varex Imaging worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82,155 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VREX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of VREX opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $777.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

