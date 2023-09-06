Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 18,805 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,805 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Thermon Group worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin Fox acquired 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Fox acquired 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $52,047.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Thermon Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of THR opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

