Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,605.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,605.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $48,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,859 in the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.09. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

