Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $450,499.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,763,375.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $4,196,296. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.85 and a one year high of $227.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.16%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

