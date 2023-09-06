Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 800 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.10% of AnaptysBio worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.16. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

