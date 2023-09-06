Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 4,800 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.17% of RE/MAX worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The company has a market cap of $269.59 million, a PE ratio of -247.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -1,533.08%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Further Reading

