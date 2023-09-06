Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $609,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 81.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.22.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $340.41 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $249.35 and a one year high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

