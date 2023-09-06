Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $495,000 in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Hibbett as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett by 15.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. Williams Trading upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $571.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

