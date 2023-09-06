Martingale Asset Management L P Has $623,000 Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of HBT Financial worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBT. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 31,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

HBT Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HBT opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.89. HBT Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.