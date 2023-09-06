Martingale Asset Management L P Has $572,000 Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Crane were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Crane by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 122.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 163,692.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 23.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

CR opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crane

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.