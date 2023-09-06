Martingale Asset Management L P Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.19% of Sierra Bancorp worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1,005.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $295.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.52.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BSRR. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

