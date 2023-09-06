Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.18% of RBB Bancorp worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 169.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ RBB opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBB. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

