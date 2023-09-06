Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Model N were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

Model N Trading Down 2.2 %

Model N stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,705,313.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock worth $919,196. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

