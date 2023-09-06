Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Model N were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period.
Model N Trading Down 2.2 %
Model N stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,705,313.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock worth $919,196. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MODN
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Model N
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Will This New Development Mean A Big Rally In Cannabis Stocks?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is Bitcoin ETF Launch A Promising Development For Crypto Stocks?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 7 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.