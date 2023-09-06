Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 15,712 Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,487 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $119,081.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,487 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $119,081.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 50,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,787,045 shares in the company, valued at $343,329,538.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,986 shares of company stock worth $17,862,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

