Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

