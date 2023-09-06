Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Kura Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KURA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,304,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $7,930,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 483,836 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Oncology news, Director Thomas Malley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 3.4 %

Kura Oncology stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $17.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 20.32.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

