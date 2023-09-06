Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nelnet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 8,395.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 742,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nelnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Nelnet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $228,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $228,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 51.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

